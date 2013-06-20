By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 20 Bankers are putting together
around 500 million pounds ($773.23 million) of debt financing to
back a potential sale of British home appliance insurer Domestic
and General, financial sources said on Thursday.
A handful of private equity firms including Blackstone
, CVC, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point
Capital are through to the second round of bidding in an auction
process with bids due in July, added the sources, who are
bankers working on the financing.
Domestic & General's private equity owner Advent
International hired Goldman Sachs earlier this year to
sell the company, which could fetch around 1 billion pounds.
Advent and the potential buyers declined to comment or were
not immediately available to comment on Thursday.
Bankers are arranging debt packages worth about 6 times
Domestic & General's approximately 85 million pounds earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
A mixture of leveraged loans, high yield bonds and mezzanine
financing are all being considered for the debt package which
will mostly be denominated in sterling but could also include
some euros and dollars, bankers said.
Leveraged bankers and investors are particularly keen for
the sale to take place given a lack of M&A activity in Europe so
far this year.
Advent International took Domestic & General private for 524
million pounds in 2007 backed with 434 million pounds of debt,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Domestic & General, which provides extended warranty
protection for domestic appliances, has operations in 11
countries, employs around 2500 staff and services15 million
customers. Its turnover was 570 million pounds in 2012,
according to its website.