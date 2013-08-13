LONDON Aug 13 Private equity group Advent
International has sold Domestic & General to rival CVC Capital
Partners, in a deal that a source with knowledge of the
transaction said values the British home appliance insurer at
about 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion).
CVC had entered into exclusive talks to buy Domestic &
General, banking sources said earlier this month, when a handful
of other private equity firms withdrew.
Advent said in a statement on Tuesday that, since taking
Domestic & General private in late 2007, it had doubled the
extended warranties provider's earnings to 83 million pounds,
and a quarter of its annual sales now come from outside Britain.
Advent did not disclose the price. The source said his
figure included the company's debt.
Some investors say that these "pass the parcel" or secondary
deals are done simply to trigger fees for the private equity
firms, but the firms say selling to rivals makes sense if the
buyer has more resources for expansion.
Other large secondary deals in Europe this year include
Electra Partners $1.3 billion sale of Allflex to BC Partners, as
well as CVC's acquisition from Charterhouse of the stake in
German metering firm Ista that it did not already own.
Domestic & General has businesses in 11 countries, employs
about 2,500 staff and services 15 million customers. Its
turnover was 570 million pounds in 2012, its website said.