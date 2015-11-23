STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Swedish company Dometic, a
maker of appliances for caravans and boats, has narrowed the
price range for its stock market listing, three people familiar
with the matter said.
The people, who declined to be identified because they were
not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, said the new
price range for Dometic's market debut on Wednesday was 46 to 49
crowns per share, compared to an initial guidance of between 43
and 52 crowns per share.
A Dometic spokesperson could not immediately be reached for
comment.
One of the sources said there was strong interest from
investors, which should be positive for the pricing of the
shares within the new price band.
Dometic, owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT, said
earlier this month that the initial range would give it a market
capitalisation of 13.2-15.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.52-1.72
billion)
In terms of value of shares sold, Dometic is the third
biggest initial public offering in Stockholm in the past few
years, following hotel property firm Pandox, which
listed in June this year, and cable operator Com Hem
which was listed in 2014.
Dometic's IPO is likely to be a useful gauge for other
listings. Three more companies are slotted for listings in
Stockholm before the end of the year, including EQT's hotel
chain Scandic.
($1 = 8.7106 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam. Editing by Jane Merriman)