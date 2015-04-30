BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has launched a US$1bn reopening of its 10 and 30-year international bonds, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B+, has launched a US$500m tap of its 5.5% 2025 bond at a yield of 5.125% and a US$500m reopening of its 6.85% 2045s at a yield of 6.5%.
Final terms came at the tight end of price guidance of 5.15% area (+/-2.5bp) for 10-year and 6.55% area (+/-5bp) on the 30-year, and inside initial price thoughts of 5.25% and 6.65% area, respectively.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.