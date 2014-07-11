NEW YORK, July 11 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic, rated B1/B+/B, has priced a US$250m increase of its 7.45% 2044 bond at a cash price of 107.566 to yield 6.85%, according to market sources.

Final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of 6.95%-7.00% released earlier on Friday.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which brings the total outstanding amount on the note to US$1.5bn.

Proceeds will be used to finance infrastructure projects, as well as to provide economic support to other sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)