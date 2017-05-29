(Corrects second paragraph to show 14 names, not 15)
SANTO DOMINGO May 29 Prosecutors in the
Dominican Republic arrested 11 people on Monday and are seeking
to charge three lawmakers in connection with $92 million in
bribes the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted
paying to obtain public works contracts.
In a press conference in the Justice Ministry, Attorney
General Jean A. Rodriguez announced the names of the 14 people,
including officials and lawmakers, named in the indictments for
offenses such as money laundering, bribes and for submitting
false financial statements.
(Reporting by Jorge Pineda)