SANTO DOMINGO, June 7 A bus packed with French
tourists plowed into a freight train in the Dominican Republic
on Thursday, killing at least three French nationals and
injuring 15 others, authorities said.
Civil defense officials said the accident occurred near the
city of Higuey, about 100 miles (160 km) east of the Caribbean
nation's capital, Santo Domingo, when the bus slammed into the
train loaded with sugar cane at a railway crossing.
The fatalities, described as two men and a woman, were not
identified by name, but Civil Defense spokesman Amado Avila said
they were all French citizens.
The injured were being treated in area hospitals, including
one medical facility in Romana, a popular tourist resort, Avila
said.
National Police officials said information about the cause
of the accident and other details were not immediately
available.
