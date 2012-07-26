By Manuel Jimenez
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 26 The
Dominican Republic hopes to resume formal negotiations on an
economic program with the International Monetary Fund in
September, President-elect Danilo Medina said on Thursday.
Medina made the announcement after a lengthy meeting with
IMF officials attending a regional meeting in the resort of
Punta Cana on the Caribbean island's east coast.
"We are aiming for a September visit of an IMF mission to
conduct a survey of relevant macroeconomic information," said
Medina.
The information would form the basis for consultations in
the following months, leading to a possible final agreement, the
president-elect added.
Medina, a 60-year-old economist and chemical engineer who
takes office on Aug. 16, spoke following a meeting with IMF
Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu.
A current stand-by agreement with the Dominican Republic
lapsed in April after the IMF called for an electricity price
hike of 18 percent.
Dominican authorities declined to raise prices in the run-up
to May's presidential elections to choose a successor to
President Leonel Fernandez.
In 2009, the IMF approved a $1.66 billion economic aid
program after the global recession lashed the Dominican economy.
The economy has since registered three years of consecutive
growth and is forecast to grow 4 percent this year, according to
the central bank.