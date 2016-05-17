* Medina declares victory as results show huge margin of win
* Slow pace of vote count exacerbates deaths and violence
* Voters unwilling to ditch surging GDP growth, social
projects
By Jorge Pineda
SANTO DOMINGO, May 16 President Danilo Medina
declared electoral victory in the Dominican Republic on Monday
as results showed him ahead with a huge margin, but the win was
marred by deaths and violence exacerbated by the slow pace of
the vote count.
Medina swayed voters with a record of surging GDP growth and
social projects that outweighed stubborn poverty, high crime and
accusations of graft in the Caribbean's largest economy.
"We have received the support of the majority of the
Dominican people," Medina said in a speech at his campaign
headquarters, thanking the nation for his victory.
Final results were still not out more than 24 hours after
polls closed on Sunday night, a situation electoral authorities
blamed for tension between candidates that led to six deaths and
unrest in the provinces.
Television in the eastern city of Higuey reported gunfire on
Monday afternoon and said torched tires were still burning at
night.
In its latest bulletin, the electoral board said that with
votes counted at 67 percent of polling stations, Medina had won
62 percent of the vote, exceeding the 35 percent of his closest
rival, Luis Abinader.
Abinader has yet to concede defeat and said he would make
his first comments after the election on Tuesday.
The margin is large enough to avoid a runoff, a first for
Latin America's fastest growing economy, whose luxury beach
resorts and golf courses make it the Caribbean's most visited
destination.
The weak showing by Abinader, a businessman, was a sign
Dominicans were unwilling to ditch the president's record of 7
percent GDP growth in 2014 and 2015 for untested promises of
more social spending and lower crime.
School building and health spending has helped cut poverty,
which rose to 41 percent in the first year of Medina's term but
has fallen sharply in the past two years, the World Bank says.
The remaining six candidates combined had about 3 percent of
votes, including the first two women running for the presidency
in a Dominican election.
After Medina's victory speech, celebrations broke out in the
capital, with cavalcades of supporters blaring reggaeton music.
A left-of-center economist, Medina has enjoyed high
popularity during much of his first four-year term in the
country of 10.4 million. Electoral rules were changed to allow
him to run for a second consecutive term.
Medina's Dominican Liberation Party has been continuously in
power since 2004, which critics say has led to corruption.
Abinader's campaign called for change and focused on graft
allegations over a power plant awarded to Brazilian engineering
conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht.
Medina's campaign chief, João Santana, returned to Brazil in
February to face charges Odebrecht paid him funds siphoned from
Brazil's state oil company, Petrobras, to finance the 2014 poll
campaign of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Medina has not referred to the Petrobras scandal, but
admitted the Brazilian was his top adviser. Santana has called
the allegations "baseless."
The Dominican Republic has about eight times the GDP of
Haiti, its poor neighbor on the island of Hispaniola.
Haiti has missed several deadlines to hold its own
presidential election and saw a flare-up of violence on Monday.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Clarence Fernandez)