By Jorge Pineda
| SANTO DOMINGO
SANTO DOMINGO May 15 Dominican Republic
President Danilo Medina appeared to have easily won re-election,
with partial results late on Sunday showing his record of a
surging economy and social projects swayed voters in the
Caribbean nation despite graft accusations.
Results counted by hand from 18 percent of polling stations
showed Medina's coalition won 62 percent of the vote, a margin
that if sustained would be enough to avoid a runoff election.
His closest rival, businessman Luis Abinader, had 35 percent
in the early results, a sign Dominicans were unwilling to ditch
Medina for untested promises of more social spending and lower
crime.
The remaining six candidates combined had about 3 percent of
votes, including the first two women running for the presidency
in a Dominican election.
A noisy motorcade of Medina's supporters drove through the
capital on Sunday night, blaring reggaeton music in celebration
of his apparent win. Medina did not declare victory and his
rival did not concede.
The election was marred by a shootout at a voting center,
long lines and grumbles by the opposition over the method of
counting and releasing results.
Final results were not expected until Monday, with the paper
ballots laboriously counted by hand.
A left-of-center economist, Medina has had high popularity
ratings during much of his four-year term in the country of 10.4
million. Electoral rules were changed to allow him to run for a
second consecutive term.
"I won't be satisfied until progress reaches everyone, when
growth means a table full of food for everyone," Medina, 64,
said at a rally to close his campaign on Thursday.
Medina's Dominican Liberation Party has been continuously in
power since 2004.
Abinader's campaign called for change and focused on
allegations of corruption over a power plant awarded to
Brazilian engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht.
Medina's campaign chief, João Santana, returned to Brazil in
February to face charges Odebrecht paid him funds siphoned from
Brazil's state oil company, Petrobras, to finance the 2014 poll
campaign of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Medina has not referred to the Petrobras scandal, but did
admit the Brazilian strategist was his top adviser. Santana has
called the allegations "baseless."
The Dominican Republic was the fastest growing economy in
Latin America in 2014 and 2015, and has about eight times the
GDP of Haiti, its poor neighbor on the island of Hispaniola.
Medina has overseen the repatriation of thousands of people
with roots in Haiti. The policy is popular at home but condemned
by human rights groups.
Despite the strong economy, poverty rates rose to 41 percent
in the first year of Medina's term, the World Bank says.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)