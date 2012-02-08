* Ship capsized, went down in strong winds at night
* Illegal immigrants were headed for Puerto Rico
* Many were Dominicans looking for work in the U.S.
By Manuel Jimenez
SANTO DOMINGO, Feb 8 Search crews
recovered 22 more bodies from the sea off the coast of the
Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 47
after an overloaded migrant smuggling vessel capsized.
The boat sank on Saturday in the Bay of Samana off the
northeast coast of the Dominican Republic. Eighteen passengers
were rescued and the Dominican Navy said several were still
missing in what officials say is the country's worst people
smuggling tragedy in almost eight years.
Volunteers and Navy crews planned to continue the search at
least until Thursday, a local official said.
Dominican Navy Captain Ramon Mendez said it was unclear how
the rickety wooden vessel sank. "It may have hit a sand bank or
capsized in high winds. Or it may have just split apart," he
said. "The winds were strong that night out at sea."
The newly recovered bodies were found near the coast of
Sabana de la Mar in eastern Dominican Republic and taken to a
hospital morgue.
Mourners gathered on Wednesday for mass burial of 21 victims
in a common grave near the coast as victims' relatives collected
coffins to be transported for burial in their home villages.
The passengers were trying to reach the neighboring U.S.
island of Puerto Rico and paid about $1,000 apiece to the
organizers of the illegal crossing, investigators said.
Relatives said the Dominican migrants had hoped to find jobs
in the United States.
"It was his dream," said Yokalis Rojas, the wife of missing
passenger Alfonso Roche, 42, a Civil Defense worker and father
of three from San Francisco de Macoris. She said she last saw
her husband Saturday morning before he departed.
The boat's captain has been arrested. Mendez identified him
as Rey David Zepeda, a 40-year-old former milk delivery man with
a history of involvement with illegal sea migration.
Zepeda was detained in 2000 after a boat on which he was a
passenger was intercepted by the Navy, and was detained again in
2008 on suspicion of organizing illegal migrant vessels, Mendez
said.
Impoverished Dominicans often set out in crude boats known
as yolas, trying to cross the Mona Passage and reach Puerto
Rico. The treacherous 80-mile (130-km) wide strait links the
Caribbean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean and is notorious for
dangerous tides, shallow sand banks and sharks.
The vessel left Nagua on the north coast of the Dominican
Republic and traveled only a short distance before it sank.
