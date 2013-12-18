CARACAS Dec 17 The Dominican Republic and Haiti
have agreed to resume immigration talks that broke down last
month, Venezuela said on Tuesday, as the two nations seek to
resolve differences over a Dominican court ruling that could
strip citizenship from people of Haitian descent.
The Dominican Republic last month broke off talks with Haiti
mediated by Venezuela over the September ruling that
retroactively denied Dominican nationality to anyone born after
1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.
The two countries share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.
The presidents of the two countries "decided to create a
high-level commission to seek a joint solution to the problems
facing the two governments," said Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro before a meeting of regional leaders.
The bilateral commission will also discuss commerce and
environment issues, Venezuelan state media reported.
Dominican President Danilo Medina and Haitian President
Michel Martelly were both in Caracas for a joint summit of the
Petrocaribe energy cooperation deal and the leftist ALBA bloc of
nations.
The Dominican government has come under intense
international pressure over the ruling by foreign leaders,
United Nations agencies and human rights groups.
The Dominican Republic's population of 10 million includes
about 458,000 people of Haitian descent, many of whom lack
proper documents, according to official figures. About 240,000
of those people of Haitian descent were born in the Dominican
Republic.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)