TORONTO Dec 24 A group of activist shareholders
plans to ask for several seats on Dominion Diamond Corp's
board at a meeting with the company planned for early
January and will seek to put forward its own slate of directors
if it cannot oust the miner's chairman and its chief executive,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
The investor group, which owns a 5.4 percent stake in
Dominion and is led by Toronto-based hedge fund K2 & Associates,
said in a filing this week that it believes the Canadian diamond
miner's policies have hurt its share price.
The group is unhappy with the performance of Dominion CEO
Brendan Bell and Chairman Robert Gannicott, said the source, who
is an investor in Dominion and familiar with the situation but
not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
"My understanding is that if the group is unsuccessful in
securing the resignations of the chairman and CEO, they will
request a meeting of shareholders and put forward an alternate
slate of directors," the source said.
BOARD RESIGNATIONS
On Thursday, Dominion announced the surprise resignations of
two independent board members - Dr. Fiona Perrott-Humphrey and
Ollie Oliveira - who have a wealth of experience in the mining
industry. Dominion did not provide any detail, and said the two
resigned for "personal reasons."
BMO analyst Edward Sterck said he has no reason to doubt the
company's statement, but added that the timing is likely to lead
the market to believe the events are linked to the pressure from
activists.
The source dubbed the simultaneous resignations as too much
of a coincidence to be normal course.
Perrott-Humphrey and Oliveira could not be reached for
comment, and Dominion declined to comment.
The activist investor group has said it has concerns with
Dominion's corporate governance, business strategy, capital
allocation and other issues. It contends that Dominion's share
price has "suffered excessively" due to the company's misguided
policies.
Dominion's stock is down some 40 percent since early June.
The stock on Thursday closed 2.9 percent higher at C$14.03 on
the TSX.
Dominion, which owns stakes in two of Canada's biggest
diamond mines, has said it looks forward to an open dialogue
with the investor group.
Dominion, on Wednesday confirmed reports that it had hired
Rothschild as its financial adviser earlier this year to find
ways to maximize shareholder value.
"There can be no assurances that any transaction will result
from these matters," Dominion said.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor and Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie
Adler)