NEW YORK, April 25 Dominion Resources will add more natural gas processing capacity to allow more gas to flow into the populous U.S. Northeast and Midwest from the oil and gas rich Utica Shale in Ohio, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

The company, as part of its $1.5 billion Blue Racer Midstream joint venture with Caiman Energy II, LLC, will add two more gas processing plants to the one already expected online in May, said Tom Farrell during a Thursday earnings conference call.

Midstream services include using small pipelines to gather natural gas from producing wells and processing the gas to make it ready for delivery into consumer markets.

Natrium 1, a $550 million gas and liquids processing facility located in Marshall County, West Virginia, is expected online in May after falling behind schedule, said Tom Farrell during a Thursday earnings conference call.

The project will process up to 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) of natural gas and "fractionate" up to 36,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, essentially separating the liquids from the dry gas.

Blue Racer expects to have online another 200 mmcf/d processing plant called Natrium 2, by summer.

A third processing plant to be located in Berne, Ohio, will also process 200 mmcf/d of gas and is expected online in autumn.

Separately, Dominion subsidiary Dominion East Ohio signed an agreement in February with oil major BP PLC to contribute $24 million to install gathering lines and associated infrastructure for BP's gas production from shale wells in Trumbull County, Ohio, which may be added to Blue Racer's assets, Farrell said.

The Utica Shale lies under the Marcellus Shale, both of which are part of the Appalachian Basin, the "longest producing petroleum province in the United States," according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The basins are thick with horizontal rock formations that hold substantial oil and gas reserves that companies have been working to recover.

Through April 13, 605 horizontal drilling permits in the Utica have been issued and 297 wells have been drilled, Farrell said.

That is up from the 413 permits issued and 176 wells drilled, Farrell reported during an October call.