Sept 2 Dominion Resources Inc entered into a joint venture with three other U.S. energy companies to build a $4.5-$5 billion pipeline to ship natural gas to North Carolina and Virginia.

The proposed 550-mile natural gas pipeline will be built by Duke Energy Corp, Piedmont Natural Gas Co, AGL Resources Inc as well as Dominion under the partnership Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)