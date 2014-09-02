BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
Sept 2 Dominion Resources Inc entered into a joint venture with three other U.S. energy companies to build a $4.5-$5 billion pipeline to ship natural gas to North Carolina and Virginia.
The proposed 550-mile natural gas pipeline will be built by Duke Energy Corp, Piedmont Natural Gas Co, AGL Resources Inc as well as Dominion under the partnership Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.