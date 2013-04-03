April 3 Dominion Diamond Corp , formerly Harry Winston Diamond Corp, reported rise in fourth-quarter sales helped by rise in demand from the United States, China and India.

Sales from continuing operations rose 8 percent to $110.1 million, the Toronto-based company said.

Net income from continuing operations slightly fell in the quarter ended Jan 31. to $12.1 million, or 14 cents per share, from $12.7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.