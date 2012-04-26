April 26 Dominion Resources posted a higher first-quarter profit helped by lower operations and maintenance expenses.

The company said it expects second-quarter operating earnings of 55 cents to 65 cents per share.

First-quarter net profit rose to $494 million, or 86 cents a share, from $479 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating earnings for the quarter fell to 85 cents per share from 93 cents per share last year.

Separately, smaller peer Entergy Corp posted a profit of $79 million, or 44 cents per share, on an operational basis, down from $248.7 million, or $1.38 per share, last year as it was hurt by milder-than-normal weather during the quarter.

Entergy's revenue fell 6 percent to $2.38 billion.