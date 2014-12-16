Dec 16 Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing
Sciences Plc said full-year underlying pretax profit
rose 9 percent, helped by increased demand in Europe, its
biggest market in terms of revenue.
However, Domino Printing said it remained cautious about
2015 and expected next year's results to be at a broadly similar
level to this year, in line with its guidance in June.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 57.6 million pounds for the
year ended Oct. 31 from 53 million pounds a year earlier.
Domino Printing Sciences makes printers to stamp barcodes
and expiry dates on food items, beverage cans and medicines.
