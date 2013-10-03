By Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Domino, a magazine focused on
do-it-yourself home decor until sparse advertising forced its
closure during the financial crisis, is re-launching on Thursday
as an e-commerce site and quarterly publication.
The revival marks the latest effort by publishers casting
about for new forms of revenue as ad sales decline. The magazine
industry eked out a gain of less than 1 percent in advertising
revenue for the first half of the year, according to Publishers
Information Bureau.
The focus for Domino this go-around is as an online
retailer, which allows readers to purchase items featured in
articles directly on the site.
"Whenever you read a magazine it's often about finding
inspiration and then it's a wild goose chase to find the
product," said Andy Appelbaum, co-founder of newly formed
independent Domino Media Group that will operate the brand.
"The reader never has to leave the platform, so the idea is
taking a passive reader experience and turning it into an active
experience," said Appelbaum, who was also one of the co-founders
of the online food delivery site Seamless.
Others behind the Domino brand are Cliff Sirlin and Aaron
Wallace, who also operate the Pintrest-like Project Decor. Conde
Nast, which first conceived Domino magazine in 2005 before
shuttering the title in 2009, is a minority shareholder of the
Domino Media Group.
The group struck initial partnerships with more than 200
designers and furniture makers such as Jonathan Adler, allowing
Domino to buy the items at wholesale and sell them at a retail
price, said Appelbaum.
One of Domino's original editorial staffers, Michelle Adams,
is editor-in-chief and Beth Brenner, the founding publisher of
Domino, is its chief revenue officer.
Conde Nast closed the magazine in 2009 due to a lack of
advertising, but it had a loyal following of readers and was the
most missed title that had gone bust, according to a 2010 survey
by the industry trade MIN.
"I was always stewing on how to bring it back," said Bob
Sauerberg, president of Conde Nast.
Little by little, parts of Domino emerged: Conde Nast put
out special issues made up of archived content beginning in
2012. At the end of August, Women's Wear Daily reported that the
brand was working on a full revival with Project Decor.
Conde Nast decided to partner with people who had experience
building out e-commerce platforms.
"It's less about the structure and more how to access this
talent to tap into the unique assets we had with Domino to bring
it to market in a fast way," Sauerberg said.
He declined to give specifics on its stake or financial
commitments to Domino Media Group.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Ken Wills)