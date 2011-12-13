* FY underlying pretax profit 59.5 mln stg vs 54.7 mln stg last yr

Dec 13 Britain's Domino Printing Sciences reported its highest-ever full-year results helped by new products and a strong global performance, and said it planned to expand its manufacturing facilities in China and India.

The company, whose printers are used for stamping barcodes and expiry dates on food, drinks and other products, raised its final dividend to 12.17 pence, taking the total dividend up 20 percent to 18.75 pence.

While delivering a strong performance in Europe, Middle East Africa and Asian markets, the company said it planned to increase operations to meet growing demand in China and India.

In June, the company said it saw a recovery in demand as customers increased their capital expenditure and was also pinning its hopes on new products that include continuous inkjets and laser printers.

Underlying pretax profit for the year ended Oct. 31 rose to 59.5 million pounds ($92.9 million) from 54.7 million pounds in the previous year. Sales rose 5 percent to 314.1 million pounds, with new products representing 20 percent of total equipment sales.

The company's shares have lost 19 percent of their value since Sept. 16, when it reported lower-than-expected sales for the May-August period, compared with a 4.1 percent fall in FTSE Mid 250 Index. They closed at 436.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.