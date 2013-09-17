Sept 17 Domino Printing Sciences Plc's sales in the ten months to the end of August rose 7 percent due to growth in its U.S. business, but the barcode-printer maker said it remains cautious about market conditions.

Domino Printing, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and expiry dates on food, beverage cans and other products, said that although it is seeing signs of possible deterioration and lower investment in capital equipment in India, it expects to maintain current growth levels for the year as a whole.

"There is little evidence that more positive economic news reported recently is yet having an impact on the confidence of our customers or their investment plans," the company said in a statement. ()