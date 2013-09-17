(Corrects brokerage name to 'Investec' from 'Jefferies' in
paragraph 5)
* Sales in the 10 months to August end rise 7 pct
* US revenue rises more than 10 pct
* Growth in Europe in low single digits
* Sees signs of deterioration, lower investment in India
By Tasim Zahid
Sept 17 Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing
Sciences Plc said it remains cautious about market
conditions in general, but expects to maintain current growth
levels for the year as a whole.
"There is little evidence that more positive economic news
reported recently is yet having an impact on the confidence of
our customers or their investment plans," the company said in a
statement. (link.reuters.com/ryp23v)
Domino Printing, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and
expiry dates on food, beverage cans and other products, said it
was seeing signs of possible deterioration and lower investment
in capital equipment in India.
Sales in the 10 months to August rose 7 percent, propped by
growth in its U.S. business. Growth in Europe, which accounts
for 41 percent of overall revenue, was in the low single digits,
as market conditions remained difficult in the region, the
company said.
"In Europe, talk about stabilising economies, or in case of
UK and in Germany, some improvement is quite recent news. And I
would not expect it to reflect in anything that the company has
seen yet," Investec analyst Michael Blogg told Reuters.
Shares in the company were trading down 2 percent at 658
pence at 0849 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)