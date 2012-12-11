Dec 11 Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing
Sciences Plc reported a 10 percent fall in full-year
profit as customers cut down on investment in new capacity amid
economic uncertainty in Europe, and said it was cautious about
market conditions heading into 2013.
"We leave 2012 as we entered it, with a combination of
uncertainty and instability in world economies," the company
said in a statement. "We remain cautious about market conditions
and their impact on the investment plans of our customers."
For the year ended Oct. 31, the company reported a pretax
profit of 53.7 million pounds (about $86 million) on an
underlying basis, down from 59.5 million pounds last year.
Sales fell 1 percent to 312.1 million pounds, with sales in
China and Western Europe dropping below levels reported last
year.
The company had said in March that it was unlikely to see
any sales growth this year due to tough market conditions in
Europe and fewer large orders from China.
Shares in the company, which have shed 8 percent since the
March announcement, closed at 610 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.