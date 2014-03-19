UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 19 Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * Sales in the four months to the end of February 2014 were 5 percent ahead of
the equivalent period last year * Underlying growth in the core business was 8 percent, before a 3 percent
adverse impact from forex movements * We are pleased with the start we have made to 2014 * Recent strengthening of sterling against most currencies will, if unabated,
impact reported results at H1, FY * Adverse impact of translation effects on profit in the first four months as compared to prior year is estimated to be £0.7million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Reported on Friday an FY EBITDA loss of 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 1.5 million euros the previous year