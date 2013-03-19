BRIEF-HC Semitek's board elects new chairman
* Says board elects Yu Xinhua as chairman, replacing Zhou Fuyun who resigned due to personal reasons
LONDON, March 19 Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * Sales in the four months to the end of February 2013 were 11 percent ahead of
the equivalent period last year * We have seen no appreciable change in market conditions from those
experienced during 2012 * Cautious about market conditions in europe,continue to note a level of
reluctance among some customers to invest * In North America and Asia we see signs that investment is returning to more
normal levels * Source text:
* Westell Technologies Inc - Class A common stock expected to begin trading at post-split level as of commencement of trading on June 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: