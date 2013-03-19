LONDON, March 19 Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * Sales in the four months to the end of February 2013 were 11 percent ahead of

the equivalent period last year * We have seen no appreciable change in market conditions from those

experienced during 2012 * Cautious about market conditions in europe,continue to note a level of

reluctance among some customers to invest * In North America and Asia we see signs that investment is returning to more

