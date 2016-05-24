(Recasts headline, first paragraph; adds IFA comment)
By Daniel Wiessner
May 24 The New York attorney general's office on
Tuesday sued Domino's Pizza Inc, claiming it is liable
for wage theft by franchisees because the company used a
computer system that it knew under-calculated workers' pay.
The lawsuit is the first by Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office to claim a fast-food company is a "joint
employer," meaning it is liable for labor violations by its
franchisees. It is the latest such case by U.S. regulators
against companies, including McDonald's Corp.
Domino's micromanaged workers at 10 stores owned by three
franchisees in New York City and its suburbs, the lawsuit says,
including ordering the disciplining or firing of specific
workers and discouraging union organizing. The company and the
franchisees were each named as defendants.
Employees at the restaurants were underpaid by $565,000
because of a faulty computer program Domino's refused to fix,
the attorney general said.
"We've discovered that Domino's headquarters was intensely
involved in store operations and even caused many of these
violations," Schneiderman said in a statement.
Domino's spokesman Tim McIntyre said franchisees are solely
responsible for hiring, firing and paying their employees.
Nonetheless, he said, the company has worked with Schneiderman's
office and franchisees to ensure employees are paid properly.
"The attorney general now wants the company to take steps
that ... could impact the viability of the franchise model," he
said.
Schneiderman's office since 2014 has settled cases with 12
other Domino's franchisees who had been accused of depriving
workers of minimum wage and overtime pay.
Tuesday's lawsuit comes as McDonald's Corp faces a
high-profile trial at the National Labor Relations Board on
claims that it is liable for various labor violations because of
the degree of control the company exerts over franchises.
The NLRB last year issued a controversial ruling that
companies may be considered joint employers of contract workers
if they possess even the potential to control working
conditions.
Business groups say that ruling, which is being challenged
in a federal appeals court, could upend labor contracting and
the franchise model.
Robert Cresanti, president of the International Franchise
Association, a trade group, said in a statement that the
Domino's lawsuit was the latest instance of government agencies
furthering a political agenda on behalf of unions.
"This is a blatant attempt to pay back special interests who
have spent tens of millions of dollars attacking franchising as
they have unsuccessfully sought to organize employees," he said.
