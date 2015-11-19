Singapore March retail sales rise 2.1 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.
Nov 19 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said Chief Financial Officer Paul Doughty has resigned and Chief Executive David Wild will assume the finance responsibility while the company looks for a replacement.
The company said Doughty will step down from the board at the end of the calendar year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.
GROVE CITY, Penn., May 12 At a General Electric Co factory in this rural town, Keith Spahn, 60, used to take measurements of parts from railroad locomotives that are in for repair by hand.