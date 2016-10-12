Oct 12 Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc
said on Wednesday that it expected to open more stores
this year than previously thought as it posted a rise in
underlying sales in the region.
** Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm raises its UK store
opening expectation to 80 from 70 in 2016
** Domino's said like-for-like sales for the third quarter
from June 27 to Sept. 25 in its core UK business was up 3.9
percent
** The group, which trades from over 920 stores, said a
surge in online orders boosted its third quarter sales
** The company said system sales through digital channels
were up 18.1 percent with over 80 percent of its delivered sales
orders coming through online platforms
** The company, which also operates in Ireland, Switzerland
and Germany, posted a 7.6 percent growth in underlying sales in
Ireland and 16.7 percent jump in total Swiss sales
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)