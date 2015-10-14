Oct 14 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said it expected full-year results to be ahead of its expectations after a strong third quarter boosted by a surge in online sales.

The group, which has over 800 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK like-for-like sales rose 14.9 percent for the 13 weeks to Sept. 27.

Domino's said it was on track to open at least 50 stores in the UK during 2015. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)