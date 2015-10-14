Oct 14 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm
Domino's Pizza Group Plc said it expected full-year
results to be ahead of its expectations after a strong third
quarter boosted by a surge in online sales.
The group, which has over 800 stores in the UK but also
operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK
like-for-like sales rose 14.9 percent for the 13 weeks to Sept.
27.
Domino's said it was on track to open at least 50 stores in
the UK during 2015.
