BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 60 pct to 110 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent
LONDON Oct 2 Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* UK lfl sales for 13 weeks to sept 28, q3, up 12.9 percent
* Ireland lfl sales up 5.3 percent, Switzerland lfl sales up 7.6 percent, Germany lfl sales down 9.9 percent
* On target to open 40-50 uk stores by the end of 2014
* Progress in Germany is slower than would have liked, but committed to execution of strategy
* Face more challenging comparatives for the final quarter, but we remain confident of a satisfactory outcome for the year
April 18 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd