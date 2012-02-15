* Year pretax profit 43.6 mln stg vs f'cst 42.2 mln

* Boosted by new openings, online sales rise

LONDON Feb 15 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza UK & IRL Plc reported a 14.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, ahead of expectations, benefiting from new store openings and a surge in online sales.

Domino's, which operates the British and Irish franchises of the global delivery brand, on Wednesday said pretax profit, excluding the cost of opening new stores in Germany, rose to 43.6 million pounds ($68.3 million) in the year to Dec. 25, 2011, up from 38 million the year before.

The company opened 62 new shops during the year giving it a total of 726. Online sales rose by 43 percent to 183.1 million pounds.

Market expectations for Domino's full-year pretax profit had ranged between 41.7 million pounds and 43 million pounds with the average forecast standing at 42.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 analysts.

Shares in Domino's closed on Tuesday at 477.5 pence, valuing the business at 776 million pounds.