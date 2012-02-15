* Year pretax profit 43.6 mln stg vs f'cst 42.2 mln
* Boosted by new openings, online sales rise
LONDON Feb 15 Britain's biggest pizza
delivery firm Domino's Pizza UK & IRL Plc reported a
14.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, ahead of
expectations, benefiting from new store openings and a surge in
online sales.
Domino's, which operates the British and Irish franchises of
the global delivery brand, on Wednesday said pretax profit,
excluding the cost of opening new stores in Germany, rose to
43.6 million pounds ($68.3 million) in the year to Dec. 25,
2011, up from 38 million the year before.
The company opened 62 new shops during the year giving it a
total of 726. Online sales rose by 43 percent to 183.1 million
pounds.
Market expectations for Domino's full-year pretax profit had
ranged between 41.7 million pounds and 43 million pounds with
the average forecast standing at 42.2 million pounds, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 analysts.
Shares in Domino's closed on Tuesday at 477.5 pence, valuing
the business at 776 million pounds.