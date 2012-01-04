* Q4 l-f-l sales up 3.6 percent

* Year l-f-l sales up 3 percent

LONDON Jan 4 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza UK & IRL Plc said on Wednesday its sales growth had accelerated in the fourth quarter and its 2011 profit would be in line with market expectations.

Domino's, which operates the British and Irish franchises of the global delivery brand, said sales at its 604 shops open more than a year were up 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter to Dec. 25, with UK sales up 4 percent and sales in Ireland down 1 percent.

For the year as a whole, comparable sales were up 3 percent.

The company has benefited through the economic downturn from customers staying in and ordering takeaways rather than going out to eat in restaurants. Offers such as "Two for Tuesday", a buy-one-get-one-free deal, have proved particularly attractive to cash-strapped consumers.

New Chief Executive Lance Batchelor, who took up the role on Boxing Day, said the company had achieved good sales growth despite toughening sales comparatives and last year's VAT rise.

"Domino's is a robust business with strong cash generation and, although the general economy is challenging, we have grown sales and opened a record number of stores," he said.

The company opened 62 stores during the year giving it a total of 726.

Shares in Domino's lost over a quarter of their value last year having trebled in value over the previous two years. The shares closed at 413.8 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 671 million pounds.

Market expectations for Domino's full-year pretax profit range between 40.7 million and 43 million pounds, with the average forecast standing at 42.1 million pounds.

Batchelor said the company's first stores in Germany, which it opened last year, were making good progress. He told Reuters in November that the company's fledgling German operation could grow to be twice as big as its UK business.