July 22 Domino's Pizza Inc on Tuesday
reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view,
boosted by strong results from overseas and its home market of
the United States, where rival Pizza Hut is struggling.
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count reported
second-quarter net income of $38.5 million, or 67 cents per
share, up from $33.3 million, or 57 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected Domino's to earn 66 cents per
share in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose almost 9 percent to $450.5 million after sales
at stores open at least one year gained 5.4 percent domestically
and 7.7 percent internationally.
Domino's rivals include Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut,
Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John's International Inc.
Domino's had 5,000 domestic outlets and nearly 6,000
international stores at the end of the quarter.
Yum on Wednesday reported a 2 percent drop in second-quarter
sales at established U.S. Pizza Hut restaurants, which continue
to struggle.
U.S. restaurant same-store sales rose just 0.3 percent in
the second quarter, just a slight improvement from the 0.2
percent decline in the first quarter, according to Black Box
Intelligence, which tracks 19,000 restaurants.
