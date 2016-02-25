Feb 25 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a 31
percent jump in quarterly profit as strong growth in the United
States offset the drag from a strong U.S. dollar and expenses
related to a recapitalization program that included early
retirement of debt.
Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open
at least a year rose 10.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended
Jan. 3.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's international
same-restaurant sales rose 8.6 percent.
Net income rose to $62.76 million, or $1.18 per share, in
the quarter, from $48.03 million, or 85 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Recapitalization expenses, including debt issuance and
interest costs, reduced profit by 10 cents per share in the
latest quarter.
The company's total revenue rose 15.3 percent to $741.18
million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $707
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)