April 28 Domino's Pizza Inc's quarterly profit and revenue missed estimates, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. sales and a strong dollar.

Shares were down 10 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Sales at U.S. company-owned restaurants open at least a year rose 4 percent in the first quarter ended March 27, below the 5.5 percent rise expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company also said it incurred higher interest expense from its recapitalization plan last year that included debt issuance.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's net income fell to $45.5 million from $46.3 million a year earlier.

But on a per-share basis, net income jumped 9.9 percent to 89 cents, due to a lower diluted share count, primarily as a result of its accelerated share repurchase program.

However, the company's per-share profit missed the average analyst estimate of 98 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $539.2 million, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $545.6 million.

Up to Wednesday's close of $133.63, the stock had risen about 20 percent so far this year.