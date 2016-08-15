(Adds quotes, CEO quote, dividends)
SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian fast food chain
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday its annual
net profit soared more than a quarter to a new record as it
benefited from store openings and internet-driven efficiencies.
Net profit was A$86.6 million ($66.49 million) for the year
to June 30, up 26.6 percent, the company said, adding that it
expects net profit to grow about 30 percent in fiscal 2017. The
underlying net profit of A$92.0 million beat analyst forecasts
of A$90.6 million.
The biggest Domino's operation outside the United States has
become a market favourite because of its rapid growth and
adoption of internet-based booking systems. Domino's shares have
doubled in the past year and tripled in the past two years.
The Sydney-listed company has also expanded in Japan and
Europe, including taking a two-thirds stake with Britain's
Domino's Pizza Group Plc in Germany's Joey's Pizza this
year to become that country's biggest pizza chain.
Europe pre-tax profit grew 53.5 percent as it bought 302 new
stores, mostly Joey's outlets, and benefited from online
services like one which lets customers track their pizza
deliveries, it said. Nearly three quarters of its Netherlands
orders were online.
In Australia, Domino's already dominates half the pizza
delivery market and will likely grab a bigger slice of the
business following the collapse of smaller rival Eagle Boys last
month.
On Tuesday, the company upped its target domestic store
count to 1,200, from 900. It has 576 stores currently.
"Due to the extraordinary growth being experienced in
(Australia and New Zealand), the returns from investment in our
programme of digital initiatives and the capacity restraints in
some areas of the region, we are confident that (Domino's) has
the capacity," Chief Executive Officer Don Meij said.
The company said full-year sales rose by 32 percent to A$930
million and raised its final dividend by 28 percent to 38.8
Australian cents per share.
($1 = 1.3024 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)