Feb 28 Domino's Pizza inc on Tuesday
reported better-than-expected rise in revenue for the fourth
quarter, helped by strong sales in the United States and
international markets, and by a higher store count.
The world's biggest pizza delivery chain has managed to stay
ahead of competition by effectively using technologies such as
digital wallets and apps for smartphones and smartwatches that
help customers place and pay for orders quickly.
Same-store sales at company-owned outlets in the United
States, Domino's biggest source of store revenue, jumped 13.7
percent in the three months ended Jan. 1.
Analysts on average were expecting a rise of 10.5 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut, Domino's main rival, had
reported a 4 percent drop in U.S. same-store sales in the latest
quarter.
Domino's said sales at domestic franchise units open at
least one year were up 12.1 percent in the quarter. Analysts had
expected a rise of 10.3 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Domino's total revenue rose 10.6 percent to $819.4 million,
topping analysts' average estimate of $782.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose about 16 percent to $72.7
million, or $1.48 per share.
Domino's said a net 1,110 Domino's outlets were opened
outside the United States in the quarter, while a net 171
outlets were opened in the United States.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company had 13,252 stores
globally as of Sept. 11.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)