July 16 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in U.S. same-store sales for the second quarter, boosted by strong demand.

Net income rose to $45.9 million, or 81 cents per share, from $38.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Domino's U.S. company-owned same-store sales rose 12.5 percent in the quarter ended June 14, higher than the 11.10 percent rise estimated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

International same-store sales rose 6.7 percent, excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates.

