July 21 Domino's Pizza Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by
increased revenue from the services and products it provides to
franchisees and the addition of stores in markets outside the
United States.
The company said a net 215 stores were opened outside the
United States, helping to drive up total international sales by
11 percent in the second quarter ended June 19. Sales at
international outlets open for at least a year rose 7.1 percent.
Domino's had 12,692 stores globally as of March 27, out of
which 7,691 are franchises outside the United States.
Same-store sales at company-owned stores in the United
States rose 9.1 percent, outpacing the 5.7 percent average
forecast of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Domino's shares were up 1.5 percent at $39 in light
premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close of $136.89, they had
risen nearly 25 percent this year.
Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut, one of Domino's biggest
rivals, reported flat same-store sales in the latest quarter.
Domino's net income rose to $49.3 million, or 98 cents per
share, in the latest quarter, from $45.9 million, or 81 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 94 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales rose 12 percent to $547.3 million, beating the
average analysts' estimate of $533.4 million.
