* 3rd-qtr profit 43 cents/share vs Street view 41 cents
* Revenue up 0.5 percent to $378.1 million
* Shares jump 7.1 percent in morning trading
Oct 16 Domino's Pizza Inc reported
higher quarterly profit, topping Wall Street forecasts, as the
Summer Olympics boosted sales.
Sales at established restaurants increased more than
expected in the United States and abroad, and shares in the No.
2 U.S. pizza chain jumped 7.1 percent.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's new pan pizzas
appear to be delivering more sales in the United States,
analysts said. Those sales came after the close of the third
quarter and suggest that fourth quarter sales "could be building
rather nicely," Oppenheimer Equity Research analyst Brian
Bittner said in a client note.
Net income grew to $26 million, or 44 cents per share, in
the fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 9, from $22.1 million, or
36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items related to writing off deferred financing
fees and interest expense, the company earned 43 cents per share
in the latest quarter. That was 2 cents better than analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $378.1 million from $376.3 million.
Sales at stores open at least a year were up 3.3 percent in
the United States and up 5 percent internationally.
Domino's competes with Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut,
the No. 1 pizza chain, and Papa John's International Inc
.
Shares in Domino's were up $2.73 to $40.96 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.