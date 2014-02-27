By Neil Maidment
LONDON Feb 27 Domino's Pizza said a
spike in orders from customers staying in to escape Britain's
wet weather was behind a 14.6 percent jump in sales in 2014,
although the strong start was tempered by setbacks to its
expansion into Germany.
Domino's, the UK's biggest pizza delivery firm with nearly
800 stores, has grown rapidly via promotions and online sales
and has expanded into Ireland, Switzerland and Germany. But in
Germany, where it has 23 stores, roll-out plans have been hit by
weak trading and higher-than-expected labour costs.
The company on Thursday reported a 1.9 percent rise in
pretax profit for 2013 to 47.6 million pounds ($79.2 million) in
line with market expectations.
But it booked pre-tax exceptional costs of 27.5 million
pounds for the year, of which 26.5 million related to
impairments and other exceptional charges in its German
business, which made a loss of 7 million pounds.
Domino's expects losses in Germany in 2014 would be lower
than in 2013, but ahead of previous guidance of 4 million.
The firm has slowed German expansion while it gets to grips with
store formats, overheads and growing sales.
It has not yet completed plans to transfer poorly-trading
own-managed stores there to franchisees but hopes to do so
during the first half of 2014 - a move Domino's hopes will boost
sales.
"Whilst today's results are broadly as anticipated, and
bolstered by a stellar start to 2014, higher German losses is
difficult to ignore," N+1 Singer analyst Sahill Shan said,
adding he expected to reduce 2014 full-year pretax profit
expectations by 5 to 7 percent.
Shares in Domino's were up 0.7 percent to 560 pence at 1000
GMT.
The company is still looking for a new chief executive after
Lance Batchelor surprised investors in December with a decision
to join travel and insurance group Saga. Interim boss David Wild
said Domino's hoped to have a final shortlist of potential
replacements in the coming weeks.
Domino's, which sold 65.5 million pizzas in 2013, added it
expected to open 40 to 50 new stores in the UK in 2014, having
opened 50 in 2013. Five new stores will open in Germany.