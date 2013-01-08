BRIEF-Balchem acquires Innovative Food Processors Inc
* Has acquired Innovative Food Processors Inc; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 8 Domino's Pizza Group PLC : * Quarter four trading update * Like-for-like sales in 612 UK mature stores growing by 5.0% for the period (2011: 4.2% in 557 mature stores for 13 weeks) * Like-for-like sales in 47 mature stores in the republic of Ireland were down
in euros by 3.8% (2011: down 0.9% in 44 mature stores for 13 weeks) * Like-for-like sales, for the year, in UK stores grew by 5.0% (2011: 3.8% for
52 weeks) * Stores in the republic of Ireland were down in euros by 0.2% (2011: down 4.4%
for 52 weeks). * Like for like sales for the year in the two mature Berlin stores increased by
19.3% and 24.1% * Company will deliver full year 2012 profits in line with market expectations * Total e-commerce sales in the uk and the republic of Ireland increased by
56.6% to £84.1M
* Kona Grill- as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential