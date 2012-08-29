LONDON Aug 29 Pizza delivery firm Domino's
Pizza UK said it planned to expand further into Europe,
acquiring 12 Swiss stores and an option for the Austrian
franchise rights.
The company, which currently operates the British, Irish and
German franchises of the global pizza delivery brand, has
thrived during the economic downturn as people have stayed at
home rather than going on expensive nights out, and is now on
course for over 800 stores in the UK by the end of the year.
It said on Tuesday that it would acquire the Swiss stores
for 7 million Swiss francs ($7.3 million) and it planned to open
at least 25 new stores in the country over the next five years
as it relaunched the brand.
"Switzerland's strong economy and metropolitan based
population are characteristics well-suited to the development of
the Domino's model," the company said.
It expected to see a small loss in 2012 as it refurbished
and relocated stores but expected the Swiss business to be
profitable by 2014, it added.
Last month, Domino's UK reported first-half profits of 22
million pounds and said it was sticking with plans to add 60 new
UK stores by the end of the year, plus a further 12 in Germany,
which it thinks has the potential to one day be bigger than its
British business.