LONDON Feb 25 Domino's Pizza Group PLC : * Domino's Pizza Group PLC final dividend up 16.2 percent

to 7.9 pence per share * Profit before tax, including Germany and Switzerland, of £46.7M, up 10.8%

(2011: £42.2M) * Like-for-like sales3 growth of 5.0% in 612 UK mature stores * First seven weeks of 2013 with like-for-like sales in the uk mature stores up

by 1.6%