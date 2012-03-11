Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, March 11 Domodedovo, the operator of Russia's largest airport, secured 165 million euros ($216.5 million) in a five-year syndicated loan for general corporate purposes, one of the arrangers said in a statement on Sunday.
Raiffeisen Bank, which arranged the deal along with ING and Rosbank, added that the loan was raised at a rate of EURIBOR plus 2.8 percent.
Domodedovo had planned to list its shares last year but postponed the deal due to weak markets.
($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.