* Sales fall 6 pct in first four months of fiscal 2012
* Firm cites weakness in Europe, China, Middle East
* Shares fall 18 pct
March 15 Barcode-printer maker Domino
Printing Sciences said it was unlikely to see any sales
growth this year due to tough market conditions in Europe and
fewer large orders from China.
Shares of the company were trading down 18 percent at 544.5
pence at 1142 GMT on Thursday, making them the biggest
percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange.
The company, whose printers are used for stamping barcodes
and expiry dates on food, beverages and other products, said
total sales for the first four months of its fiscal year were
trending 6 percent below the year-ago levels.
However, the British firm said it did not expect the slower
sales growth to continue through the year.
Domino said European customers were deferring decision
making on investments, while political unrest was affecting
sales in the Middle East.
In China, the company said it saw a slower-than-expected
start to the year as the level of larger projects was running
below that of 2011.
"We had not expected a particularly strong first-quarter
update, but we did not anticipate the extent of the caution in
the outlook," Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas said in a note.