Nov 19 Domtar Corp : * To expand its personal care business in Europe with the acquisition of indas * Says announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of

privately-held laboratorios indas * Deal for EUR 285 million * Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings * Says laboratorios indas, sau is expected to have approximately EUR140 million

of debt, net of cash, at closing