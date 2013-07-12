TORONTO, July 12 Domtar Corp
warned on Friday it expects to report a second-quarter operating
loss due to restructuring costs, maintenance shutdowns, lower
paper and pulp shipments and higher costs for freight.
Its shares dropped about 4.6 percent in early trading.
The Montreal-based company expects to report an operating
loss of between $30 million and $35 million on sales of $1.31
billion in the quarter.
Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $1.52 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We had sub optimal pulp productivity and unusually high
costs due to significant planned maintenance and delayed
restarts in our pulp mills." Chief Executive John Williams said
in a statement.
Williams said he remained confident the company will return
to more normal productivity levels across its business by the
end of the third quarter.
Domtar fell $3.36 to $69.95 on the New York Stock Exchange,
while its Toronto-listed shares were down C$3.61 to C$72.64.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)