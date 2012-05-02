Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
May 2 Canadian paper maker Domtar Corp raised it quarterly dividend by 29 percent to 45 cents per share.
The company, which reported a fall in its quarterly profit last week, said the dividend will be paid on July 16 to stockholders of record as on June 15.
Last week Domtar said its first-quarter profit fell 54 percent to $28 million, or 76 cents per share, hurt by weak pulp prices and higher costs.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.