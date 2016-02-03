(Adds quote, background)
CAIRO Feb 3 Egyptian dairy firm Arabian Food
Industries Co. (Domty) is planning an initial public offering
(IPO) on the Cairo bourse in March, Chairman and Managing
Director Omar El Damaty said on Wednesday.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the Arab nation of
about 90 million people and is drawing growing investor
interest.
"The initial public offering for Domty on the Egyptian
bourse will be in March," El Damaty told Reuters by telephone,
declining to provide more details.
Market sources said Domty planned to raise about 1 billion
Egyptian pounds ($127.7 million) through the listing.
Domty is the latest in a flurry of IPOs, mergers and rights
issues on the Cairo exchange since late last 2014.
Economic reforms introduced by President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi have lifted investor confidence, following four years of
political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising.
Egyptian foodmaker Edita's listing of 30 percent
of its shares in April was heavily oversubscribed.
Cheesemaker Arab Dairy drew keen foreign interest
before being bought eventually in March 2015 by Egyptian
financial services firm Pioneers Holding.
El Damaty's family owns 70 percent of Domty, which was
founded in 1989, and a Saudi investor owns the rest.
It has two factories in the 6th October district near Cairo
and plans to start producing yoghurt and cartoned milk,
alongside its cheeses and juice.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif and Ahmed
Aboulenein; editing by David Clarke)